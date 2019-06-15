Dodgers Beat Cubs 5-3The Cubs fell to 7-6 against left-handed starters and have dropped nine of 11 road games.

Giolito, Jimenez Lead White Sox To 10-2 Romp Over YankeesLucas Giolito pitched into the seventh for his ninth straight win, Eloy Jimenez hit two three-run homers and the Chicago White Sox pounded the New York Yankees 10-2 on Friday night.

Deaf Hockey Players In Bensenville Tournament: 'I Feel Like I Fit In'"I have a lot of people that have a lot of similarities so I feel like I can do anything. With my home team, there are struggles with communication. But here, I feel like I fit in."

Velvet Sky From Ring Of Honor: 'Character Development A Lost Art'Women Of Honor Standout Velvet Sky looks at her path to Ring Of Honor and how pro wrestling, with WWE and All Elite, is changing.

Raptors Capture First NBA Title, Beat Warriors In Game 6Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada's first major title in 26 years with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise's NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages.

Dodgers Outslug Cubs With 4 Homers To Win 7-3The Cubs arrived in Los Angeles having just ended a five-game road skid, but they've lost eight of 10 away from home.