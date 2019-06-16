



Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spend time with loved ones and one way to do that is by giving back.

The Honeycomb Project is a local nonprofit organization that helps families bond while supporting the community through hands-on volunteer projects.

Clement Townsend and his daughter Janae joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about why volunteering is their new favorite family activity.

“The Honeycomb project has so many volunteer opportunities activities,” Clement said. “I was looking for something to do with my daughter.”

Clement found this organziation online as well as at a volunteer fair. Now, they volunteer every month.

“It seemed like to was geared towards families and that seemed like it was right up our alley,” he said.

Janae said she made cookies and notes to deliver to a firehouse.

“It was a special way to give back because it’s really really fun and when you give it makes the other person feel happy and it makes you feel happy,” Janae said.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit the Honeycomb Project website.