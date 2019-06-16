CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with 12 felony counts for attacking a man he met on a dating app with a hammer and pepper spraying Chicago police who were trying to arrest him.
Cedric Johnson, of the Uptown neighborhood, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 800 block of West Roscoe Street, police said.
He’s been charged with eight felony counts of aggravated battery of a police officer as well other counts of battery, theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Johnson allegedly used a hammer to attack a 47-year-old man he had met on a dating app and took personal property from the man’s home before fleeing.
Police say the victim saw Johnson hours later, and responding officers attempted to stop him. Johnson ran from officers and deployed pepper spray at them, which caused severe irritation to their eyes and throats. He also struck several officers with his fists while they were trying to arrest him.
Three police officers and a sergeant were treated and released from a hospital.
The 47-year-old man’s property was found on Johnson and returned.
Johnson was due in bond court Sunday.