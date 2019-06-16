CHICAGO (CBS) — Going door to door with flyers in hand, crisis responder Andrew Holmes hopes a neighbor could provide the tip leading to a break in a disturbing murder case that began in the Chatham neighborhood Saturday.
Early Saturday morning, Chicago police were called to 79th and Ingleside for a car on fire, but what they found was much more disturbing.
Investigators say a man was on the ground with several stab wounds to the chest and legs.
The medical examiner’s office says 25-year-old Tyler Bernicky was dead at the scene. He’s the son of a lieutenant at the Chicago Fire Department.
Holmes said the victim, a father of two young kids, had no obvious ties to the area and it’s unclear why he was there at the time. He hopes nearby city cameras and at least one nearby business camera can help investigators and Bernicky’s family.
“They’re very sad and in shock, total shock about the situation and what happened to their loved one,” Holmes said. “We just need to find out who this vicious person is because this is a vicious homicide.”
The family could speak with media Monday.
To report an anonymous tip, contact Andrew Holmes at 1-800-U Tell Us (1-800-883-5587).