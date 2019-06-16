CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred at a residence in St. Charles on Friday.
St. Charles police said Jason A. Carter, 42, was charged with one count of home invasion and criminal sexual assault.
Police said Carter entered a residence in the 300 block of Illinois Street just before 2 a.m. and sexually assaulted the victim who was sleeping on a couch.
When police arrived, Carter was in front of the house and was identified on the scene by the victim.
According to police, Carter was taken into custody.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.