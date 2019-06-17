CHICAGO (CBS) — “Empire” actor Bryshere Gray was arrested for driving without a license or insurance last week, after police pulled him over in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Police said Gray, 25, was pulled over on the 3000 block of West Wabansia Avenue around 10:35 a.m. on Thursday for a “registration issue.”
Gray allegedly told police he had a driver’s license, but it was not with him, and that he did not have insurance for the car. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor count of possession of a title or registration not authorized on a vehicle, and was cited for driving without a license and driving an uninsured vehicle.
He was released on personal recognizance bond.
Gray is an actor on Fox’s “Empire,” on which he plays Hakeem Lyon, the brother of Jamal Lyon, who is portrayed by Jussie Smollett, who was written off the show after his arrest on charges he faked a hate crime against himself. Prosecutors later dropped all charges against Smollett, after he performed 16 hours of community service and forfeited his $10,000 bail, but admitted no guilt.