CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed early Monday, after an argument in a parking lot in the Lakeview neighborhood led to a shooting a few blocks away.
Police said a 30-year-old man who was a passenger in an SUV was shot in the head and shoulder near Broadway and Oakdale.
Moments earlier, the victim was in an argument with another man in a Dodge Magnum in the parking lot of a store near Belmont and Sheffield, when the man in the Dodge Magnum pulled out a gun.
The victim’s SUV left the parking lot, but the Dodge Magnum chased the SUV and the gunman shot the victim near Broadway and Oakdale.
The driver of the SUV took the victim to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody Monday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.