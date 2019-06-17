CHICAGO (CBS) — A staggering amount of personal medical information was left out in the open and piled up behind the former Medical Professional Home Healthcare Center in Chatham. Even the door plate sat in the pile.
People like Larry Terrell, who lives across the alley, say the piles have been there for months.
Some patient paperwork was blown into Mary Edwards’ backyard.
That’s why residents called CBS 2.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov then called Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), who said his office was unaware of the massive medical file dump.
The man currently buying the building said he inherited the massive medical breach from former building owner Carmen Dooley. He said the files were in a locked, portable shipping container left on the property until it was gone, but the papers were left.
Stewart and Sawyer estimate there are hundreds of files in tall stacks.
Stewart said he’s been trying to dispose of them himself, file by file, by putting them in city garbage cans.
Less than two hours after CBS 2’s arrive, Chicago Streets and Sanitation crews were on site beginning to clean up.