CHICAGO (CBS) — An on-duty Cook County shot a suspected carjacker Monday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Cermak, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.
The 50-year-old man was in his vehicle in the parking lot of a commercial business, and when he got out of the vehicle and stepped away, an unknown male offender got in, Chicago police say.
Witnesses say the sheriff’s deputy shouted he was a police officer before shooting the teen suspect, who is expected to be OK.
The offender sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
The deputy was taken to Rush Medical Center for shortness of breath but was in good condition.
A weapon was recovered on the scene, and Area Central detectives are investigating.