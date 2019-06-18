  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Morning Rush

CHICAGO (CBS) — Patchy fog will arrive in the Chicago area late Tuesday night, dropping visibility for the morning rush.

Shower chances will increase throughout the day Wednesday, especially in the late afternoon and into the night.

Northeast winds may keep lakefront highs in the low to mid 60s with low to mid 70s inland.

The best chance of thunder will be south of I-80.

The rain will depart early Thursday morning with gradual clearing throughout the day.

The weekend will be warm and humid with scattered storm chances.

Forecast:

Tuesday night: Cloudy with calm winds, fog develops. Low 64

Wednesday: Showers move in, and thunder chance. High 73, 60s lakeside

Thursday: Early a.m. showers then slow clearing. High 72

Friday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms develop after dark. High 77

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 84

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 83

Mary Kay Kleist