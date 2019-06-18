CHICAGO (CBS)– In the last year, eight American tourists have died on trips to the Dominican Republic.

Now, many travelers are cancelling plans to vacation there.

Chatham resident Anchelle Williams had been paying for months toward a Dominican vacation.

“I really started having misgivings about two or three weeks ago, as more deaths came to light,” Williams said.

The eighth victim in a year, 55-year-old Joseph Allen, died in his sleep after complaining about feeling hot at the pool.

“We don’t know what’s happening in the Dominican at this time,” Williams said. “Many of the deaths have not even been fully explained yet.”

Seven other Americans have died in the last 12 months, most due to heart or respiratory problems.

That was the explanation doctors gave Mark Hurlbut Junior when his dad died in Punta Cana last year, but now, he’s not so sure.

“Had I known what I know now, I would have fought tooth and nail to have his remains brought back here and have an American autopsy done,” Hurlbut said.

Williams contacted her tour operator, recess travel, stating “I am concerned about my safety in the Dominican Republic” and asked for her money back.

Their response: “refunds are not available” because rooms have already been paid for.

Their policy forbids refunds within 60 days of departure.

Williams stands to lose $2,400.

“It’s scary because no one knows exactly what’s happening and I don’t think anyone should be put in a position of either risking their life or risking their money,” Williams said.

Two of the eight deaths took place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, where Williams’ group was scheduled to stay, staring July 11.

Williams admits she did not buy travel insurance, which could have given her protection.

But, she said the Dominican situation is so extraordinary, Recess Getaways amend its refund policy.

CBS 2 contacted Recess Getaways and have not heard back.