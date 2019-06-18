CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Sheriff’s deputy shot a 16-year-old carjacker Monday night at a car wash in the Little Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Around 8:40 p.m., the 50-year-old deputy stopped at a car wash at Cermak and Rockwell during his lunch break while on duty in his personal vehicle.
After the deputy pulled up to the vacuums and stepped away from his Chevy Corvette, a 16-year-old male jumped in the driver’s seat, trying to carjack the deputy, who pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the left shoulder.
Witnesses said the deputy shouted he was a police officer before the shooting, but it’s unclear if he was in uniform.
The 16-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
The deputy was taken to Rush University Medical Center to be treated for shortness of breath. He was in good condition.
Chicago Police were investigating. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.