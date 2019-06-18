CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago White Sox officials announced the decision to extend the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox officials tell CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke the netting will be extended to both foul poles.
The timing on the extension project is not yet clear, but a spokesman said it will be this season.
On June 10, for the second time in less than a week, a woman was hit by a foul ball at the Chicago White Sox game.
In the fourth inning, Eloy Jimenez hit a ball down the third base line into the stands–just past the White Sox dugout and the protective net.
The woman, who was sitting several rows from the field, was bleeding from her head, but was alert. A White Sox spokesman said she was conscious and coherent when she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands at May 29’s game against the Houston Astros, striking a child.
White Sox players Yonder Alonso, Charlie Tilson and Lucas Giolito talked about the Albert Almora, Jr. incident when his foul ball hit a child. They discussed whether netting should be extended at ballparks and whether they’d let their families sit where there’s no netting.