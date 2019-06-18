CHICAGO (CBS)– E-Scooters hit the streets of Chicago this week and have already become notorious on Twitter.
A four-month pilot program launched Saturday with 2,500 scooters. Several are already showing up in the wrong areas and riders have been caught violating scooter regulations.
The new Titter account, “Chicago Scooter Fails” with the handle, @ChicagoFails is posting the scooters and “tracking the mayhem that ensues.”
From a scooter on a trash can to a scooter in a tree, the Twitter posts are gaining attention with nearly 900 followers.
The scooters are available in an area bounded by Irving Park Road on the north, the city limits and Harlem Avenue on the west, the Chicago River and Halsted Street on the east, and the river on the south. The Loop and Lakefront are off limits for the e-scooter pilot program.
Dumpsters are not listed as designated scooter holding stations, yet one user thinks otherwise. Another post featured a scooter parked in a tree.
They say teamwork makes the dream work, but city officials would argue against that when it comes to single-person scooter riding.
The Twitter account owners are asking Chicagoans to send scooter-fail content to ChicagoScooterFails@gmail.com.