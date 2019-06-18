



E-Scooters hit the streets of Chicago this week and have already become notorious on Twitter.

A four-month pilot program launched Saturday with 2,500 scooters. Several are already showing up in the wrong areas and riders have been caught violating scooter regulations.

The new Titter account, “Chicago Scooter Fails” with the handle, @ChicagoFails is posting the scooters and “tracking the mayhem that ensues.”

From a scooter on a trash can to a scooter in a tree, the Twitter posts are gaining attention with nearly 900 followers.

Here we see the majestic scooter of paradise perched in its natural habitat. Nature is beautiful. #ChicagoScooter (h/t @sleepykiwis) pic.twitter.com/wUg09YVAc8 — ChicagoScooterFails (@ChicagoFails) June 18, 2019

The scooters are available in an area bounded by Irving Park Road on the north, the city limits and Harlem Avenue on the west, the Chicago River and Halsted Street on the east, and the river on the south. The Loop and Lakefront are off limits for the e-scooter pilot program.

Dumpsters are not listed as designated scooter holding stations, yet one user thinks otherwise. Another post featured a scooter parked in a tree.

I'm trying to keep an open mind about Chicago's four-month electric scooter pilot. But I reserve the right to indulge in a little "scooter-freude" as a follower of the Chicago Scooter Fails Twitter feed. Photo: @MagicHelmetTV https://t.co/BBDReOmntJ @ChicagoFails #ChicagoScooter pic.twitter.com/b7B3mFxaTd — John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) June 18, 2019

They say teamwork makes the dream work, but city officials would argue against that when it comes to single-person scooter riding.

Pull up your hoodie and it counts as a helmet; Please, no more than three consumers at once @ChicagoFails pic.twitter.com/rtvhYgYTMc — Ray Pride (@RayPride) June 16, 2019

The Twitter account owners are asking Chicagoans to send scooter-fail content to ChicagoScooterFails@gmail.com.