Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) speaks at Julian High School, where city officials announced a summer mentoring program for Chicago youth on June 19, 2019.





Federal agents have raided another Chicago alderman’s office, this time the Far South Side ward office of Ald. Carrie Austin, once the powerful chair of the City Council Budget Committee.

Sources confirmed to CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley that agents were executing a search warrant at Austin’s ward office near 111th and Normal on Wednesday. Agents left the office in unmarked vehicles later Wednesday afternoon after removing what appeared to be computer equipment and boxes of evidence.

Confirmed: Federal agents raid ward offices of Ald. Carrie Austin, according to CBS2 News sources. — Derrick Blakley (@BlakleyCBS2) June 19, 2019

Austin has been alderman of the 34th Ward since 1994, after the death of her husband, former Ald. Lemuel Austin. She chaired the City Council Budget Committee from 2006 until earlier this year, when newly-elected Mayor Lori Lightfoot replaced her with Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd).

Coincidentally, Austin attended a public event Wednesday morning with Lightfoot at Julian High School, where the mayor announced a summer mentoring program.

Several federal agents just left Carrie Austin’s Ward office with boxes of evidence. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/B84HsnkEMA — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) June 19, 2019

It was not immediately clear if the raid was connected to an ongoing investigation that resulted in the indictment of Ald. Edward Burke (14th) on racketeering and bribery charges. Federal agents raided Burke’s ward office and City Hall office last November and again raided his City Hall office in December before announcing the first charges against him in January.

Burke, 75, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a new sweeping corruption indictment. He resigned earlier this year as Finance Committee chairman but was re-elected to a record 13th full term, despite the federal charges.

Federal prosecutors have accused Burke of trying to shake down the developers of the Old Main Post Office building and a Chinese businessman seeking a sign permit in exchange for hiring Burke’s private law firm.

Former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) wore a wire for federal investigators as part of that probe. Solis resigned as Zoning Committee chairman in January after news of his cooperation with the federal probe broke. He did not run for re-election and has not been charged with a crime.

The indictment against Burke alleges he told Solis he would not help the New York-based company redeveloping the Old Post Office unless it hired Burke’s law firm to do tax work.

Burke told Solis in January of 2017: “The cash register has not rung yet.”

Eventually, the post office developer hired Burke’s firm at a $45,000 fee over three years. In return Burke supported a TIF subsidy for the project, without revealing his conflict of interest.

In addition, the indictment alleged that Burke used his position to squeeze tax work for his law firm out of Chinese businessman Charles Cui in exchange for Burke’s help in obtaining a sign permit for a building Cui owns near the Six Corners intersection.

Austin’s predecessor as Budget Committee chair, William Beavers, also was caught in a federal corruption probe. In 2013, Beavers was indicted for tax evasion in 2012 after leaving the City Council for the Cook County Board. In 2013, a federal jury convicted him of charges he failed to report as income more than $225,000 in campaign cash he used for personal expenses.