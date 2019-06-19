CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorney Joel A. Brodsky, who is best known for representing convicted wife killer and former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson, has been suspended from practicing law in Illinois effective immediately due to his volatile tactics in a lawsuit, according to the Illinois Supreme Court.
An order from the court states, “Respondent is suspended from the practice of law effective immediately and until further order of the Court.”
Brodsky also represented Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in a wrongful death lawsuit in 2018.
Rialmo was sued in a wrongful death civil lawsuit after fatally shooting of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and neighbor Bettie Jones while responding to a disturbance in 2015.