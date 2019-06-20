Coby White of the North Carolina Tar Heels handles the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament (Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls took point guard Coby White as their first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
White has size (6’5″) and can score. He hails from the same blue blood program as the Tar Heel with the statue out front of the United Center.
The Bulls had the No. 7 pick in the lottery, which took place May 14 in Chicago, for the third straight year, even with a 12.5 percent chance for a No. 1 pick.
The New Orleans Pelicans took the No. 1 pick.