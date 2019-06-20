CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA has suspended service on a stretch of the Orange Line, after a “medical emergency” on the tracks at the 35th/Archer stop in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene, but could not immediately provide details of what happened.
The CTA said Orange Line trains were running only between Halsted and the Loop as of 10:45 a.m.
Service between Midway Airport and Halsted has been suspended, but shuttle buses were available between Midway and Halsted.
Riders should consider using nearby bus routes, including the #35 31st/35th, #39 Pershing, #50 Damen, and #62 Archer lines.