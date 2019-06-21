CHICAGO (CBS) — Burglars smashed the windows of four shops in southwest suburban Bolingbrook overnight, stealing money from the cash registers, police said.
The break-ins happened around 3:30 a.m. along Bolingbrook Drive — including a Subway sandwich shop, Gigante Bakery, El Authentico Burrito, and Neveria Michoacana.
Police said burglars smashed the glass doors or windows of the businesses, and took cash from the registers.
Surveillance video from the burglaries shows two men dressed in dark hoodies, and wearing masks over their faces, breaking into Gigante Bakery, and one of them walking out with the drawer from the cash register.
The video also shows police officers later walking into the store with guns drawn.
Police said evidence technicians were processing the scenes of all four burglaries.