



In a tweet, President Trump said he’s putting off the ICE raids for two weeks to give the Democrats and Republicans a chance to come to a compromise.

Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Police Department “will not cooperate with or facilitate any ICE enforcement actions.” Lightfoot said with her direction, CPD has “terminated ICE’s access to CPD’s databases related to federal immigration enforcement activities.”

There were no sighs of relief following the presidents tweet in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The pastor of a local church said his church is the only one in the area offering asylum for families, or the ability to stay there to avoid possible deportation.

“This is a war on families of color and families especially from the Latino community,” said Rev. Walter Coleman of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.

In a statement from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says in part, they are “deeply concerned that the proposed immigration raids by the Trump administration will lead to further distrust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.”

The statement went on to say, “These targeted and unfair policies are putting people at risk. ICE’s escalating tactics directly impact victims and witnesses of crime, making them fearful to cooperate and interact in the criminal justice system.”

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa added, “The two-week delay of planned immigration raids is a win for the tens of thousands of people that mobilized across our nation to defend our communities from ICE including in Albany Park.”

He said community concerns continue.

Even though the raids appear to be delayed, Rev. Coleman said he’s not planning on it.

“We never believe this particular president,” Coleman said. “We know that what he said has stirred up a level of hatred.”

The pastor said he get on average three to four calls a week inquiring about asylum. He plans on going to other local churches to see if they can provide the same service.