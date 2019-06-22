CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Ed Curran took a Maserati Levante GTS, a high performance, five passenger luxury SUV, for a test drive.
It’s clear what kind of car it is as the trident symbol is displayed proudly just about everywhere on it. It’s a symbol of luxury and a symbol of performance, and the Levante GTS is both.
Under the hood is a 550 horsepower engine by Ferrari. It propels the large vehicle to 60 mph in about four seconds.
Aside from the insane refined performance it’s an extremely capable SUV in all kinds of conditions.
The cabin of the Maserati Levante boasts a moderate level of luxurious appointments. It’s a quiet and comofortable space with plush leather seats, carbon fiber appointments and good visibility.
A powerful, great handling SUV, the Maserati Levante GTS is one of the rarer species you’ll see on the road.
The one Ed test drove had a price tag north of $130,000.
The base price of the Levante GTS is $121,000. The basic Maserati Levante starts at just $77,000.