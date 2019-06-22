CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding 62-year-old Robin Wise, who was last seen in the Fernwood neighborhood.
Wise was last seen near 103rd and Halsted wearing a black t-shirt with the work “Bam” on it, dark jeans and light gray sneakers.
He is in need of medication, police say.
Wise is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact the special victims unit at (312)747-8274.