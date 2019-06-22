CHICAGO (CBS)– An artist who memorialized Marlen Ochoa through a mural in Pilsen is now adding her infant son as well.
Work is underway on this mural here at 16th and Newberry to include Ochoa’s baby Yovanny.
The baby died last week after spending more than a month on life support. Baby Yovanny suffered brain damage when he was cut from Ochoa’s womb during her murder back in April.
Three people are charged in connection with Ochoa’s murder. Prosecutors expect additional charges for the death of the baby.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder.
All three defendants are scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.