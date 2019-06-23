CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people died in a crash in Tri-Taylor just after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Fire officials said the incident took place at Harrison Street and Oakley Boulevard.
Chicago police said a Chevy Maliby was traveling eastbound struck a Mitsubishi Outlander going south bound on Oakley Boulevard. Police said the Chevy then struck a police before catching on fire.
The three occupants in the Chevy were pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander sustained minor injuries.
Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating and two persons of interest are being questioned.
This is a developing story.