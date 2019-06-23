CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 3:54 a.m. and found the man lying outside in the 7300 block of South Oakley with a gunshot wound in his neck.
The victim, who was known to police, was subsequently transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition but he did not survive.
He has not yet been officially identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
There is no one in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.