CHICAGO (CBS)– One year ago, a man suddenly collapsed at Midway Airport and was near death because of a major blockage to his heart.

But, he’s alive and well today thanks to a group of strangers that came to his rescue.

Sunday, they re-united for the first time.

An EMT and a nurse who came to Hutz Herztberg’s aid when he went into cardiac arrest while waiting for a flight.

Another EMT and nurse jumped in, too.

They all did CPR and used defibrillators to bring his heart back to life.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he received a stent, and was put on life support.

Three days later Hertzberg went home and made a full recovery.

Sunday, he choke up, as he thanked the daughter of one of his rescuers for her role in saving his life.

“It’s an amazing thing,” Hertzberg said. “You can’t go through an experience like this without realizing that life is very fragile.”

It is extremely rare for anyone to survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Hertzberg said every Saturday, he and his family pause to thank God he’s alive.