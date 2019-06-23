  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    11:00 AMYard Wars
    11:30 AMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gazebo, Stony Island Arts Bank, Tamir Rice

CHICAGO (CBS) –The gazebo where a 12-year-old African-American boy was killed by a white officer in Cleveland is being rebuilt in Chicago on Sunday as a temporary memorial and meeting spot.

 

The gazebo at Cudell Commons Park in Cleveland, Ohio, where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by police. (Photo credit: JORDAN GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Tamir Rice was fatally shot in 2014 when officers answered a call of someone with a gun.

Rice had a pellet gun and two years later, crews dismantled the gazebo.

Tamir Rice (Credit: Attorney Timothy J. Kucharski via CBS Affiliate WOIO)

The rebuilt gazebo will be unveiled today outside the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S Stony Island Ave.

Workers have recreated what Rice’s mother calls a piece of history.

She received $6 million from the city of Cleveland in a wrongful death lawsuit. Tamir Rice would have turned 17 years old on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 