CHICAGO (CBS) –The gazebo where a 12-year-old African-American boy was killed by a white officer in Cleveland is being rebuilt in Chicago on Sunday as a temporary memorial and meeting spot.
Tamir Rice was fatally shot in 2014 when officers answered a call of someone with a gun.
Rice had a pellet gun and two years later, crews dismantled the gazebo.
The rebuilt gazebo will be unveiled today outside the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S Stony Island Ave.
Workers have recreated what Rice’s mother calls a piece of history.
She received $6 million from the city of Cleveland in a wrongful death lawsuit. Tamir Rice would have turned 17 years old on Tuesday.