Dach’s Day: The Highest Blackhawks Draft Pick Since 2007 Says He’ll Prove He Was Right Choice“For my name to be called, it's surreal and I am going to prove them right that I was the right choice."

Baseball Report: Cubs, Braves, Astros Each Get 7 MLB All-Star FinalistsThe MLB All-Star voting process moves from the Primary to the Starters Election, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

USWNT Fans Question Officiating On Penalty That Allows U.S. To Beat Spain 2-1Fans enjoyed seeing the USWNT beat Spain to advance in the Women's World Cup, but they question the call that led to a second penalty kick.

Federowicz, Santana Hit Early HRs, Rangers Top White Sox 7-4The Rangers' closer shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save in three years, and Texas beat Chicago 7-4 Sunday.

Baez Hits Game-Winning HR As Cubs Beat Mets 5-3Javier Baez hit the 100th homer of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs overcame another home run by Pete Alonso to beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday.

Mazara Homers Twice As Lynn, Rangers Edge White Sox 6-5Nomar Mazara hit two home runs, Lynn shook off a rough start and retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced, and the Rangers beat the White Sox 6-5 on Saturday night.