CHICAGO (CBS)– Alonzo Isaac, 15, has been reported missing from the Oakland neighborhood.
According to police, Isaac was last seen in the 3600 block of Lake Park Avenue wearing a black skull cap, black pants and Puma flip-flops. Police said he may be carrying a gray backpack.
The missing teen is described as 5 foot 5 and weighing 100 pounds.
Isaac is known to frequent the area of 35th Street as well as Rhodes and Ellis Park.
Anyone with information regarding the missing teen is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.