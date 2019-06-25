SMOLLETT VIDEONewly Released CPD Body Cam Shows Noose Around Actor's Neck
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition this morning, after being hit by a car overnight while riding a Divvy bike.

Police say around 1:15 a.m., a man and woman were riding their Divvy bikes westbound in the 4000 block of W. Grand Avenue when the man was hit by a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

A woman riding with the man says the offending vehicle fled the scene, continuing west on Grand Ave. She was not injured in the crash.

Sources tell CBS 2 the man and woman are husband and wife. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.