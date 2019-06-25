



— In the days after Jussie Smollett said he was the victim of a racially motivated attack, there was a spike in interest in his story–including from the actor himself.

Smollett, shortly after the Jan. 29 incident, Googled himself more than 50 times, a review of his computer search records by Chicago Police found.

Chicago Police released Jussie Smollett’s search history in the days following the reported attack. He googled “Jussie Smollett” at least 50+ times. (Not all searches pictured here)@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vXFSFe6lck — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 25, 2019

Not surprisingly, Smollett found stories on CBS Chicago, which broke details of the case wide open.

As the case began to turn on Jussie Smollett and police were putting their case together. Smollett was following along with several media outlets. His search history reveals he even turned to us at @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zdC6ix3Pyn — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 25, 2019

On January 29 Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett said he was attacked near his Chicago apartment. According to police, Smollett said two men approached him around 2 a.m., shouted “racial and homophobic slurs,” poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.

Police later said that Smollett staged the attack with two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, and charged him with filing a false police report. Those charges were later dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

On Monday, video for the first time showed Smollett with a noose around his neck as police entered Smollett’s downtown apartment. He is seen in a red and white sweater with the rope around his neck. He told investigators he kept the rope there to show them evidence of a racially motivated attack.

As the officers arrive, Smollett removes the rope and says, “There’s bleach on me.” A few seconds later he asks police to turn off the body cam.

Chicago police also obtained text messages between the brothers and Smollett, including one that apparently ignited the plan.

“Might need your help on the low,” Smollett texted. “You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

After the attack, Abel Osundairo texted Smollett, expressing sympathy as news began to spread

“Bruh say it ain’t true. I’m praying for a speedy recovery. Sh** is wild.”