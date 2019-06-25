Contreras, Lester Lead Cubs Past Braves 8-3Willson Contreras homered and had three RBIs, Jon Lester pitched five-hit ball through six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 Monday in a chippy matchup of NL division leaders.

Hernández Walk-Off Single Lifts Red Sox Over White Sox 6-5Marco Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night.

Dach’s Day: The Highest Blackhawks Draft Pick Since 2007 Says He’ll Prove He Was Right Choice“For my name to be called, it's surreal and I am going to prove them right that I was the right choice."

Baseball Report: Cubs, Braves, Astros Each Get 7 MLB All-Star FinalistsThe MLB All-Star voting process moves from the Primary to the Starters Election, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

USWNT Fans Question Officiating On Penalty That Allows U.S. To Beat Spain 2-1Fans enjoyed seeing the USWNT beat Spain to advance in the Women's World Cup, but they question the call that led to a second penalty kick.

Federowicz, Santana Hit Early HRs, Rangers Top White Sox 7-4The Rangers' closer shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save in three years, and Texas beat Chicago 7-4 Sunday.