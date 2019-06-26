CHICAGO (CBS)– All three defendants pleaded not guilty in the killing of Marlen Ochoa.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, were charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 killing of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was found last month in a garbage can behind the Figueroas’ house on the Southwest Side.
Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.
The defendants entered a motion for a gag order. Clarisa and Figueroa will be represented by a public defender.
The defendants are due back in court on July 25.
According to police and prosecutors, the pair strangled Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23, and then the elder Figueroa cut baby Yovanny from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Christ Medical Center.
The death of Ochoa’s baby was ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died from lack of oxygen to the brain.
There is no word yet on additional charges regarding the baby’s death.