CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing an Avon officer Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning after barricading himself in his home for 18 hours.
There was a long procession Tuesday for Deputy Troy Chisum.
Police said Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon, opened fire on the four-year-veteran of the force when Chisum responded to a disturbance call.
Illinois State Police assisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office when four deputies responded to a battery and disturbance call in rural Avon around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Chisum was shot shortly after arrival, according to ISP.
Officers said Woodring barricaded himself inside for 18 hours and was taken into custody around 8:20 Wednesday morning.
Woodring is being held in the McDonough County Jail pending formal charges, according to ISP.