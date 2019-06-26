  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avon, Crime, Officer Killed, officer shot, Troy Chisum

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing an Avon officer Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning after barricading himself in his home for 18 hours.

There was a long procession Tuesday for Deputy Troy Chisum.

Nathan Woodring (Credit: Illinois State Police)

Police said Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon, opened fire on the four-year-veteran of the force when Chisum responded to a disturbance call.

Illinois State Police assisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office when four deputies responded to a battery and disturbance call in rural Avon around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Chisum was shot shortly after arrival, according to ISP.

Officers said Woodring barricaded himself inside for 18 hours and was taken into custody around 8:20 Wednesday morning.

Woodring is being held in the McDonough County Jail pending formal charges, according to ISP.