CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a battle that one south suburban Alsip woman never thought she’d have to fight.

She had to prove she’s a woman after discovering a decades-old mistake on her birth certificate.

Don and Annie Ban, who have been married for 34 years, went to apply for TSA Precheck. The agent said there was a problem.

“Your wife is a man,” Don J. Ban, Annie’s husband said. “It says so on the birth certificate.”

Unbeknownst to Annie, during her 57 years of life, her Illinois State-issued birth certificate listed her as a “male.”

Ban thinks the error may have been overlooked because both of her parents only spoke Polish at the time of her birth.

Annie Ban, birth certificate says she’s a man

“I’ve been married to my husband for 34 years and he can vouch that I’m a female,” Annie said.

Getting that single word fixed on her birth certificate proved much more difficult and expensive than the Bans could ever have imagined.

They filled out the affidavit, twice, sent in and said, “obviously that wasn’t enough.”

The Bans had to schedule a trip to the doctor to write a note certifying that she’s a woman. They had to pay to have documents notarized.

“What do we need, the Pope to come down?” Don said.

Last week, they received a letter saying that’s not enough.

She’d need to provide a list of documents to prove that she’s really a woman, including school records and medical records from before the age of 19.

Ban’s elementary and high schools are no longer in existence and her paediatrician passed away years ago.

Without those records, the letter states that they may have to take the issue to court.

“I have enough proof that says I am a female,” Annie said. “I don’t know what else they need except for me maybe stand in front of them naked?”

After CBS 2 got involved, the Illinois Department of Public Health reviewed the file and told said they are going to fix Ban’s birth certificate without all of the extra documents.

Ban couldn’t be happier to finally set the record straight.