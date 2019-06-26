CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed Tuesday evening in a hit and run crash near Buckingham Fountain.
Chicago Police say it was just after 8:45 p.m. when the man was trying to cross Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain, when a Range Rover headed north hit him.
The driver of the Range Rover did not stop. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Overnight, Chicago Police located “a vehicle of interest” that is currently being processed by police.
Police found the Range Rover around 9 p.m. on a loading dock of a building near Michigan Avenue and Illinois Street. Unconfirmed police dispatch reports indicated multiple people could be seen running from the car. The Range Rover had significant damage to the front end on the passenger’s side.
There is no one in custody, and the victim’s identity is not known at this time. The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.