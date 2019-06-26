CHICAGO (CBS)– Margarita Del Valle, 64, has been reported missing from the East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.
The missing woman suffers from dementia and police said she is communicative and speaks Spanish as her primary language.
Del Valle has been reported missing from the 100 block of north Kedzie Avenue.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and gym shoes with the Champion logo.
Del Valle is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.