CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was critically wounded when he was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood overnight.
The officer was shot in the head around 1:30 a.m. near 37th and Prairie. Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the off-duty officer was wounded when a gunman opened fire from a vehicle.
Sources said a passenger in the officer’s vehicle told police the officer tried to drive away to avoid injury as the shots were fired; and hit a stop sign, the fence of a nearby elementary school, and a tree before coming to a stop. The front passenger wheel broke off in the crash.
The 25-year-old officer was undergoing emergency surgery Wednesday morning at the University of Chicago trauma center. He was in critical condition. The passenger was not injured.
Sources said the officer works in the 6th District on the South Side, and is the son of a retired police officer.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Police said they would provide further information at a 10:30 a.m. press conference at Chicago Police Headquarters.