CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and killed in a hit and run in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Shortly before 9 p.m. while trying to cross near Buckingham Fountain, the man was hit by a black Range River heading north.
The Range Rover then continued north on Lake Shore Drive, police said.
The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
He has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Anthony Alexander Tlahuel, 18, of Broadview.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating and has found a “vehicle of interest” that is being processed by detectives.
No arrests have been made.