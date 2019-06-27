CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA suspended Red Line service Thursday afternoon between 63rd Street and 95th Street, after a woman was struck and killed by a train at the 69th Street station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The CTA said trains were halted at the 69th Street station around 12:45 p.m., due to an “emergency on the tracks.”
Chicago Fire Department officials said a woman was struck and killed by a Red Line train.
The CTA suspended service between the 63rd and 95th stations after the incident, and was operating shuttle buses between those stations. The CTA said riders should consider the #29/State bus as an alternative.