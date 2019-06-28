CHICAGO (CBS) — While storms are expected throughout the area, soaring temperatures are on the horizon for the weekend.

A short wave over Minnesota sinks through the area, increasing the thunder chance after dark. Storms will be in the overnight forecast through Saturday morning and isolated storms for the rest of the day Saturday.

Jet stream allows our region to heat up for a steamy weekend. But with the wind flow so light, a light onshore wind will keep temps cooler along the lakefront both Saturday & Sunday. But with the wind flow light I do not expect that cooling to reach very far inland.

The Pride Parade on Sunday will be quite warm with partly sunny skies.

Here's a look at the extended forecast:

Friday night: Storm threat. Some strong with high winds & hail. Low of 72.

Saturday: A 20% chance for storms, high of 90 with a heat index of 95 degrees. Northeast wind 5 mph so temperatures lakeside should hold be in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 90. It’ll be closer to 80 degrees lakeside.

Monday: Scattered storms with a high of 90.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Expect a high of 87.

Wednesday: Scattered storms with an expected high of 86.

Thursday July 4th: More scattered storms with a high of 85.