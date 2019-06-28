CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are missing and two are dead after their boat was ripped apart near southwest suburban Forest View, along the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Elmer Jimenez’s fiancee, Joanna Feliciano, said he went out on a boat Tuesday with a few friends. Investigators found Jimenez’s body in the water Wednesday not far from where the boat was discovered. They say only the bow was above the water.

A second body was recovered Friday night.

It looks like the boat hit something but investigators are still looking into what happened and why the boat sank.

Feliciano broke down in tears after she saw the mangled boat.

“When I saw that boat, it broke my heart,” she said. “That boat looked so bad. I know whatever they hit, they hit hard and I don’t even want to imagine those final moments.”

Jimenez’s mother said through tears he was a hard worker and “the best son I have in my heart.”

Jimenez worked at the Forest View Marina, which is near where he was found.

He was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered.

“He was a family man. He was a great father,” Feliciano said. “He always went out of his way to make his son happy.”

Jimenez and Feliciano were planning to get married in September.

On Thursday, Department of Natural Resources police said they are still on the water searching for the bodies of the missing boaters.