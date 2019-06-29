Filed Under:Chicago Police, CPD, East Garfield Park, firearms, gun buy back, Park Manor


CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 240 guns were turned in to Chicago police at a gun buy back event in East Garfield Park Saturday.

The event took place at People’s Church of the Harvest COGIC. People could receive $100 for a gun and $10 for a BB, air or replica gun with no questions asked.

CPD is holding another turn-in event on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of Chicago in the Park Manor neighborhood.