CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 240 guns were turned in to Chicago police at a gun buy back event in East Garfield Park Saturday.
The event took place at People’s Church of the Harvest COGIC. People could receive $100 for a gun and $10 for a BB, air or replica gun with no questions asked.
If you were unable to come out today, we are holding another Gun Turn-In on Saturday, July 13th at the New Beginnings Church of Chicago (6620 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive) from 10 am to 2 pm.
Turn in a gun, save a life – no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/2oRg2OFrdL
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 29, 2019
CPD is holding another turn-in event on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of Chicago in the Park Manor neighborhood.