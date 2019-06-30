CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago officials are holding Pride Parade floats amid the severe weather.
Parade-goers were told by the Chicago Officer of Emergency Management and Communications to “take precautions & seek Shelter immediately.”
OEMC officials stated in a tweet that floats that “have not started along the route until further notice due to approaching weather.”
In another tweet, OEMC stated, “Broadway and Montrose have been opened up to pedestrians to ensure participants and attendees can seek shelter.”
Chicago’s 50th annual Pride Parade kicked off Sunday in Boystown at noon.
There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage and McHenry Counties until 3:30 p.m.
Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.