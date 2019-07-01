  • CBS 2On Air

By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Ed Curran, Fourth of July, Temperatures, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be sunny start to the week, but expect some rain showers including on the Fourth of July.

                      (Credit: CBS)

CBS 2’s Ed Curran there’s an active week of weather ahead. He adds that temperatures have been running a little cooler than expected as a result of sinking air, moving clouds to allow the sun to better impact the temperatures.

                    (Credit: CBS)

For Monday night, expect skies to be partly cloudy and for Tuesday, expect another hot and humid day.

                      (Credit: CBS)

CBS 2’s Ed Curran has this look at the forecast for the next few days:

                           (Credit: CBS)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a low of 73.

Tuesday: Sunshine to start, then it will be hot and a humid. Look for a high of 91.

Wednesday:  Expect scattered storms and a high of  89.

                              (Credit: CBS)

July 4th: Afternoon storms, but it’ll be hot through most of the day with a high of 88.