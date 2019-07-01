CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be sunny start to the week, but expect some rain showers including on the Fourth of July.
CBS 2’s Ed Curran there’s an active week of weather ahead. He adds that temperatures have been running a little cooler than expected as a result of sinking air, moving clouds to allow the sun to better impact the temperatures.
For Monday night, expect skies to be partly cloudy and for Tuesday, expect another hot and humid day.
CBS 2’s Ed Curran has this look at the forecast for the next few days:
Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a low of 73.
Tuesday: Sunshine to start, then it will be hot and a humid. Look for a high of 91.
Wednesday: Expect scattered storms and a high of 89.
July 4th: Afternoon storms, but it’ll be hot through most of the day with a high of 88.