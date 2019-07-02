  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Local TV, Unidentified Child

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a boy found running across Garfield Boulevard near West Englewood and Back of the Yards on Tuesday morning.

Police said the child, who appears to be 4 years old, was seen running across Garfield Boulevard near Seeley Avenue around 7 a.m.

A boy who appears to be about 4 years old was found running across the street near Garfield and Seeley on July 2, 2019. Police said his first name is Miguel or Medill, and he speaks Spanish and limited English. (Source: Chicago Police)

He speaks Spanish, and only limited English, and told police his name is Miguel or Medill.

Anyone who recognizes the boy should call 911 or contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.