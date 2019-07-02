CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a boy found running across Garfield Boulevard near West Englewood and Back of the Yards on Tuesday morning.
Police said the child, who appears to be 4 years old, was seen running across Garfield Boulevard near Seeley Avenue around 7 a.m.
He speaks Spanish, and only limited English, and told police his name is Miguel or Medill.
Anyone who recognizes the boy should call 911 or contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.