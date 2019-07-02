CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is calling for stronger safety regulations on the CTA Red Line after her sister was hit and killed while trying to retrieve a dropped call phone last week at the 69th Street Red Line station.

Leaked surveillance video shows a private security guard — hired by CTA — stood on the platform as it happened last Thursday at the 69th Street stop.

The CTA’s employee Rail System Rule Book does not specify a clear cut plan for how to respond if someone is on the tracks.

Brandy Martin admits it was not a good decision for her sister, Felon Smith, to go after her phone, but she says more should have been done to help.

“I would have liked to have seen that security guard reach for my sister,” Martin said. “He just walked by so nonchalant.”

CBS 2 has decided to show only still frames of the video.

It shows Smith climb onto the tracks, and about 20 seconds later a train hits her — all while the private security guard stood on the platform.

Martin said she’d like to ask the CTA what their policies are, but they have not reached out to her.

“Are the taxpayers just paying money to just put people up on the train tracks?” she said.

The CTA Rail System Rule Book that went into effect in April 2018 does not specify how to respond to a situation like the one that came up Thursday.

It does state that in an emergency employees can communicate with the controller to shut the power off.

It’s unclear if the guard had enough time to do that or if those rules even apply to him. He is employed by AGB Investigative Services.

After a CBS 2 reporter showed up at their South Side office, workers for the private security company told CBS 2 that any questions would have to be directed to the CTA.

CTA said it was still investigating and could not answer our questions Tuesday afternoon.

Two CTA train workers who were not involved in the incident and asked to stay anonymous said they felt the guard should have hand signaled to try to catch the train operator’s attention.

Martin also said she is upset that the video, which was not authorized for release by the CTA, was leaked on social media. CTA officials said they are investigating how the video got out.