CHICAGO (CBS)– Burling Bank, located at 141 west Jackson Blvd., was robbed on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m.
FBI’s Chicago field office officials said the male suspect is also wanted in connection with previous robberies that occurred on June 25 and 26.
Officials said a dye pack was engaged and burst.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of this unknown suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.