  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bank robbery, Burling Bank, Chicago, Chicago bank robbery, FBI, FBI Chicago, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– Burling Bank, located at 141 west Jackson Blvd., was robbed on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m.

Credit: FBI Chicago

FBI’s Chicago field office officials said the male suspect is also wanted in connection with previous robberies that occurred on June 25 and 26.

Officials said a dye pack was engaged and burst.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of this unknown suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.