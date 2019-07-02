CHICAGO — A federal grand jury indicted an Evanston man on robbery and firearm charges in connection with three violent gas station heists, including the same station twice, in the north suburbs.
Mario Banks Jr., 24, is charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm. The indictment accuses Banks of robbing three gas stations at gunpoint:
- Nov 4, 2018: Bucky’s Express Mobil, 6400 block of North Cicero Avenue, Lincolnwood.
- February 16, 2019: Shell Oil, 3300 block of Howard Street, Skokie.
- February 19, 2019: Bucky’s Express Mobil, 6400 block of North Cicero Avenue, Lincolnwood.
Banks pleaded not guilty to the charges and he remains detained in federal custody. A status hearing is set for Sept. 12, 2019, before U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall.
The firearm counts each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, while each robbery count is punishable by up to 20 years.
Banks faces federal charges for using a gun in a “robbery affecting commerce” in violation of Title 18.