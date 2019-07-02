CHICAGO (CBS) — The Concacaf Gold Cup buzz has hit Chicago in anticipation to Sunday’s final game at Soldier Field, with a fan experience at Union Station.
That’s where they’ll find 10,000 square feet of fun where fans can test their soccer skills.
Arlington Heights native and former Chicago Fire striker Brian McBride, who won the 2002 Concacaf Gold Cup MVP, said it’s great to have it back in Chicago.
“The understanding of sports in this city and the support is so fantastic that having this Gold Cup final here is so much fun. And happy to be a part of it,” said McBride.
“We keep coming back to Chicago because the fans really support the sport,” said Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer Heidi Pellerano. “And it also exemplifies the diversity of our region as well so we’re really excited to be back for our third edition.”
The Gold Cup Station will be open through Sunday, free of charge. The Gold Cup final takes place on Sunday at Soldier Field.